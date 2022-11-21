Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Downgraded to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Exro Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Exro Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EXROF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. Exro Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.00.
Exro Technologies Company Profile
Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing and commercializing patented coil driver technology and proprietary system architecture for power electronics. The company's technology expands the capabilities of electric motors, generators, and batteries. It also develops the battery control system that provides energy storage system solutions for first and second life batteries.
