Fabrinet (FN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2022 – Fabrinet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2022 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $135.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $102.00 to $110.00.

11/3/2022 – Fabrinet was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/12/2022 – Fabrinet is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Fabrinet had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50.

Fabrinet Price Performance

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.14. 5,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,124. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $74.57 and a 52 week high of $129.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,868 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 546.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.