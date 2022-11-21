Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) COO Sells $817,021.24 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fabrinet Stock Performance
NYSE:FN traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $128.19. The company had a trading volume of 143,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet
About Fabrinet
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Further Reading
