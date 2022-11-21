Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.

Shares of FN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,124. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.

In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at $4,936,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,880,551.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 81,875 shares of company stock worth $9,108,868. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

