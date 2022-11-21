Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640.00 million-$660.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million.
Fabrinet Price Performance
Shares of FN traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $128.42. The stock had a trading volume of 459 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,124. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.00. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.05 and a 200 day moving average of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fabrinet
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter valued at $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 24.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 825,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,768,000 after acquiring an additional 163,556 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3,616.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after acquiring an additional 106,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Read More
