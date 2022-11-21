Fantom 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55.38 Million (FTM)

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001072 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fantom has a market capitalization of $431.35 million and $55.38 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002553 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.60 or 0.08709558 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.50 or 0.00464581 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,509.32 or 0.28503407 BTC.
Fantom Profile
Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 coins. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fantom is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Fantom Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the exchanges listed above.
