Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 100,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 852,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Farmmi Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmmi

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

