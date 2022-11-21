Ferguson (LON:FERG) Trading Up 0.4%

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 9,904 ($117.11) and last traded at GBX 9,894 ($116.99). Approximately 462,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 656,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,850 ($116.47).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a £125 ($147.81) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,960 ($117.77) price objective on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($134.80) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £129.66 ($153.31).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9,717.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,670.56. The stock has a market cap of £20.59 billion and a PE ratio of 1,226.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Ferguson’s previous dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

In other Ferguson news, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($111.46), for a total transaction of £477,898.20 ($565,091.88).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

