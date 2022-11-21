Filecoin (FIL) Price Reaches $4.11 on Major Exchanges

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.11 or 0.00025725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $118.54 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Filecoin

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 323,860,009 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

