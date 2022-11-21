Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,493,000 after purchasing an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 152,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 76,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 133,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,306,636. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.98. The stock has a market cap of $165.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

