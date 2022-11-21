Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.11% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.31. 3,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,097. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%.

