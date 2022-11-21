Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12,353.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 21,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Carter Financial Group INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 224.3% during the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $106.29. 49,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,256. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.