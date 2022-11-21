Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,251 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,256,434,000 after buying an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,637,000 after buying an additional 1,104,634 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after buying an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,049,000 after buying an additional 573,609 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,144,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,914,000 after buying an additional 1,148,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.17. 54,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,425,990. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.96.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

