Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 20,573 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,573 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $282.04. 843,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,629,359. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.42 and its 200-day moving average is $292.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

