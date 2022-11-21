Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 315,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,621 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOVT stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,763,298 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.46.

