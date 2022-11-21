Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,316 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 1.85% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $114,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 739 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

