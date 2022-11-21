Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $17,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.12. The stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,565. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

