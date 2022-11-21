Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.46 Billion Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,419,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,962 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises 4.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.50% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $1,458,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 468.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,667,000 after purchasing an additional 175,288 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 118,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance
XT stock remained flat at $49.82 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,262. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $67.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.
