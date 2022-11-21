Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 1,413,513 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,146,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413,513 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 12.97% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $765,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $342,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 422,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 857.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 681,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after acquiring an additional 610,287 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $778,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 155,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,480,520. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $26.87 and a 12-month high of $43.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.