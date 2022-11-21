Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 785,363 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,636,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785,363 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 0.19% of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,819,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 996,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,700,000 after purchasing an additional 83,807 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 86,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after buying an additional 110,472 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.54. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,482. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st.

