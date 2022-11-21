Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Financial Partners Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,693,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,486 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,787 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,049,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,278 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.20. 146,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,431. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $119.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day moving average is $96.33.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

