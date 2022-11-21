Financial Partners Group Inc Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $281.42. 1,073,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,629,359. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

