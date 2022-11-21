Financial Partners Group Inc Has $280,000 Stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.46% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IUSS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.33. 280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average is $33.53. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1-year low of $29.97 and a 1-year high of $40.58.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

