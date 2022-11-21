Financial Partners Group Inc Has $790,000 Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 817,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,261,000 after buying an additional 203,174 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,495,000 after purchasing an additional 133,793 shares during the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 512,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 52,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 490,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,440,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEQ traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,461. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $39.52 and a 52 week high of $63.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average is $45.14.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.