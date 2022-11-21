Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New $453,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FDL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.10. 4,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,003. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $39.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

