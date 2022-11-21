Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 64,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.18. 39,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,118. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.00. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.