Financial Review: ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) & OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) and OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.1% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of OncoCyte shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of OncoCyte shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get ARCA biopharma alerts:

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and OncoCyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -30.92% -29.00% OncoCyte -787.97% -54.99% -24.47%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A N/A -$19.32 million ($1.01) -1.98 OncoCyte $7.73 million 6.75 -$64.10 million ($0.65) -0.68

This table compares ARCA biopharma and OncoCyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARCA biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OncoCyte. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoCyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ARCA biopharma and OncoCyte, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoCyte 0 2 3 0 2.60

OncoCyte has a consensus price target of $2.67, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given OncoCyte’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than ARCA biopharma.

Summary

OncoCyte beats ARCA biopharma on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARCA biopharma

(Get Rating)

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with LabCorp to develop genetic test for GENETIC-AF clinical trial; and research collaboration with Colorado Prevention Center, the University of Colorado's Academic Research Organization to develop and commercialize Gencaro. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

About OncoCyte

(Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services. The company was founded in September 2009 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.