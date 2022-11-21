First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 597,775 shares.The stock last traded at $125.10 and had previously closed at $127.43.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.41.

Get First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,333,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 1,187,726.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 534,477 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,834,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 249,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.