First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.36% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $71,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

LMBS stock opened at $47.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.30.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%.

