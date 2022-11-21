FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Trading Down 0.5%

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.57 and last traded at $58.91. Approximately 6,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.22.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth $327,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

