Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a £110 ($129.26) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLTR. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £134 ($157.46) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($151.59) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($162.16) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £138.31 ($162.52).

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of LON:FLTR opened at £115.65 ($135.90) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £20.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is £107.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9,621.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,340 ($86.25) and a fifty-two week high of £121.30 ($142.54).

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.