Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.67 (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.671 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd.

Formula Systems (1985) Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.03. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401. Formula Systems has a one year low of $73.00 and a one year high of $125.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, and computer infrastructure and integration solutions worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; and database and big data services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.