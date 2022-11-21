Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 3,180,143 Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,169,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180,143 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $549,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQL. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $40.91 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $30.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.95.

