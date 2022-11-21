Franklin Resources Inc. Has $331.95 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,917,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $331,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CMS Energy by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 567,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,288,000 after buying an additional 53,583 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.00 on Monday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

