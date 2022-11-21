Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,226,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 645,282 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $345,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 106,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3392 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

