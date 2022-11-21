Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 372,006 Shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,500,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372,006 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 131.48% of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $359,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 125,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 128,607 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FLGV opened at $20.75 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.27 and a 12-month high of $24.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

