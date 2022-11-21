Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 6,189 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.36% of W.W. Grainger worth $314,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GWW opened at $597.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.63. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.