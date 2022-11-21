Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,929,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,607 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $395,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 50.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.46 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

