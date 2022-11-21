Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of Cintas worth $518,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after buying an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,416,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after buying an additional 70,120 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $449.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $410.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $400.20. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

