Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,875,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 374,035 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $368,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,369,096,000 after purchasing an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after buying an additional 648,217 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,091,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,258,000 after buying an additional 536,324 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,433,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $75.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $296,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,525 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,070. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

