Frax (FRAX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.00 Million

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 21st. Frax has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $8.00 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00006195 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Frax has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Frax

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,177,827,327 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

