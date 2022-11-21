Frax Share Price Hits $4.35 (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 21st. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $70.59 million and $3.49 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share token can currently be bought for $4.35 or 0.00027427 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 tokens. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax Share

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

