freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.70

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

FRTAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised freenet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on freenet from €23.00 ($23.47) to €24.00 ($24.49) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on freenet from €32.00 ($32.65) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.40.

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

