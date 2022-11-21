FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) is Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. FS KKR Capital accounts for 6.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 466,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 159,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the first quarter valued at about $1,200,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,255. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.22.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.22%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 338.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on FSK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $144,400 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

