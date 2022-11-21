FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.02

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 17233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.

Get FTAC Hera Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Hera Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAC Hera Acquisition

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Hera Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.