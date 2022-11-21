FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.02

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 17233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $7,709,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 24.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,922,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $2,368,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 7.8% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,286,000 after buying an additional 254,903 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
