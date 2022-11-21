Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.60-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611.00 million-$611.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.66 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $37.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,196. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.91.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 33.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Fulgent Genetics

A number of analysts have commented on FLGT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.25.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 309,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fulgent Genetics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.