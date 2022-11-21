FUNToken (FUN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $69.54 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One FUNToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FUNToken Token Profile

FUNToken was first traded on June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 tokens. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token.

FUNToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was initially developed by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to power their FUN ecosystem. In early 2021, FUN Token took control of FUN and are focused on developing this separately from FunFair Technologies with a new use case.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

