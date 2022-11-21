G999 (G999) Price Hits $0.0023

G999 (G999) traded up 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 21st. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $7,922.77 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00074967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000406 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022875 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000267 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

