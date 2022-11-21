Galapagos (GLPG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Galapagos (NASDAQ: GLPG):

11/11/2022 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.55) to €40.00 ($41.24).

11/7/2022 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $53.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Galapagos was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/7/2022 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Galapagos had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €60.00 ($61.86) to €50.00 ($51.55). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Galapagos had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Galapagos is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Galapagos Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.44. 1,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,702. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.72. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $40.02 and a one year high of $72.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galapagos

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter worth $347,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $548,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,512,000. Prosight Management LP grew its stake in Galapagos by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 405,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter valued at $732,000. Institutional investors own 19.48% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

