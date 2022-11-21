Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 78,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 101,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.
Galway Metals Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market cap of C$54.17 million and a P/E ratio of -3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Galway Metals (CVE:GWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galway Metals Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Galway Metals
Galway Metals Company Profile
Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.
