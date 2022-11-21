GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) fell 8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.23 and last traded at $25.40. 122,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,001,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.60.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.62 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 411.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

